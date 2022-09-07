AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
