AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.18% of AT&T worth $13,839,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
