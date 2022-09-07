Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 2.47 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 636.53 ($7.69). The company had a trading volume of 2,743,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,683. The company has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,448.18. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader Group

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.