Aviva PLC Buys 16,999 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.