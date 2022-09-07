Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,459 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Trimble worth $33,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

