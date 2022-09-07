Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 556,520 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

COP opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

