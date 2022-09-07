Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,560 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

