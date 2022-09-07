Aviva PLC Has $36.65 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,640 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE MS opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

