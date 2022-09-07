Aviva PLC Sells 21,903 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 121.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 130,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $526,348,000 after acquiring an additional 242,720 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

