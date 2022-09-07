Aviva PLC Trims Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after buying an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $112,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 2.0 %

NTES stock opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

