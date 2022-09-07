AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.60 by UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

AXA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CS stock traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.78 ($24.26). 4,162,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.99. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

