AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0084

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $180.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

