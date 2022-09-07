Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 11.8%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating) fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 172,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 620,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

