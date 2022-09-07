B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,137,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,566,642 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Trading Up 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.