B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,137,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,566,642 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.64.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

