Babylons Trading 11% Lower This Week (BABI)

Babylons (BABI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Babylons has a market cap of $529,115.13 and $75,927.00 worth of Babylons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Babylons coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Babylons has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00883384 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016445 BTC.
Babylons Profile
Babylons’ official Twitter account is @BabylonsNFT.
Babylons Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Babylons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Babylons and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.