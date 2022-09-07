Bakkavor Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.77 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BAKK stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.60 ($1.12). 96,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.49. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £536.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

