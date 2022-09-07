bAlpha Trading Up 47.7% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $134,901.77 and $852.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $7.49 or 0.00039803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00136095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023370 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

