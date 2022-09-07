Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 821,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $267.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

