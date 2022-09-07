Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.