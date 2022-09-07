Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.14

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Further Reading

