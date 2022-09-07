Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Catalent by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $89.32. 13,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.