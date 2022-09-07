Bank of Hawaii Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 96,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

