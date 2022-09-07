Bank of Hawaii Has $688,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ventas were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,514. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

