Bank of Hawaii Purchases 933 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

KMI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 169,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,564. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

