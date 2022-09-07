Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.