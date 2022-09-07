Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.05

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.05 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 12648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,067,000 after buying an additional 310,380 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

