Barclays Boosts Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

TPDKY remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

