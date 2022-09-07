Barclays Boosts Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 405.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 400.00 to 405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance
TPDKY remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.
About Topdanmark A/S
