Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

