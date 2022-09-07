Barings LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $326.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

