Barings LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of WPM opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

