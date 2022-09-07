Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

