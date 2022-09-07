Barings LLC Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.67 and a 200 day moving average of $487.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

