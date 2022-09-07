Barings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 210.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

