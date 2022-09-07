Barings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

