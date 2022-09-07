Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barings LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,756,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,101,000 after buying an additional 469,265 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 199,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after buying an additional 141,136 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

