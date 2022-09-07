Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($82.65) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR BMW traded up €0.38 ($0.39) on Wednesday, reaching €72.82 ($74.31). The company had a trading volume of 1,607,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($102.47). The business has a 50 day moving average of €75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

