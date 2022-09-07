Beam Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Beam has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00050484 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,651,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

