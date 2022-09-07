Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 5.7% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.93. 2,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,316,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

