Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.53. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

