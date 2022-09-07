Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 71,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,047. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

