Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.81. 113,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $243.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

