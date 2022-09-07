Beck Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,337 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

