Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Golar LNG comprises 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $11,151,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $6,195,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,882. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

