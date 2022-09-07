Beck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,355 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.