Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,327,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,448,000 after buying an additional 39,071 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,133,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,764,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,049. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

