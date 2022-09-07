Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

DHI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.46. 47,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,560. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

