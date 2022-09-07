Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in STORE Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

STOR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.