Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 9,743 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after buying an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.0 %
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics
In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.