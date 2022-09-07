Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 182,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,332. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

