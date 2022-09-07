Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 87650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.54.
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.
