Berenberg Bank Trims Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price to €610.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €900.00 ($918.37) to €610.00 ($622.45) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.50.

Kering Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

